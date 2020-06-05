Shelia "Sue" Holler Brewer, 72, of Conover passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020 surrounded by her loving family at her residence.
She was born February 9, 1948 in Wilkes County to the late William McKinley Holler and Fannie Brooks Holler. Sue was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Newton and retired from the Catawba County Tax Department after many years of service.
Those left to cherish her memory are;
Husband of 50 years: Larry Brewer of the home
Daughter: Sharon Carlisle and husband Allen of Newton
Grandchildren: Caitlyn Carlisle and Landon Carlisle
A service to celebrate Sue's life will be held on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Bennett Funeral Service in Newton. Rev. Fred Thompson will officiate. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at Bennett Funeral Service in Newton.
Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658
Condolences may be sent to the Brewer family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com
The Brewer family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111
Published in Observer News Enterprise from Jun. 5 to Jul. 3, 2020.