Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home
56 Northwest Blvd.
Newton, NC 28658
(828) 464-0131
Memorial service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
4:00 PM
Trinity Baptist Church
Newton, NC
Sylvia Jeanette Cope


1935 - 2019
Sylvia Jeanette Cope Obituary
Sylvia Jeanette Cope, age 83, of Newton, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Abernethy Laurels in Newton.

Born September 24, 1935 in Davidson County, NC, she was the daughter of the late Jeremy Cope, Sr. and Grace Gobble Cope. Sylvia was a charter member of Trinity Baptist Church in Newton.

A graduate of Newton Conover High School, Clevenger Business College in Hickory and the Carolina School of Broadcasting in Charlotte, Sylvia began her career as a copy writer and traffic director of WNNC Radio in Newton. She joined WSOC Radio in Charlotte in 1959 and rose to the position of sales service director before joining Cargill, Wilson and Acree in 1966. She continued her career as media director for Wray/Ward Advertising in Charlotte, and was named vice president of the company before opening her own ad agency in the late 1990's, Cope Media in Charlotte and operating her company until her retirement in 2007.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Jeremy "Butch" Cope, Jr., and brother-in-law, Jerry W. Deal.

Those left to cherish her memory are her sisters, Doris Cope, Audrey Deal, Tommie Setzer and husband, Jerry, Shirley Grant and husband, Al; nephews, Dennis Setzer and wife, Darla, Robert Grant and wife, Tammy, Trey Cope and wife, Melissa; nieces, Marsha Deal Phillips and husband, David, and Andrea Cope Houston and husband, Mike.

The memorial service will be at 4:00 p.m. on Monday, August 12, 2019 at Trinity Baptist Church in Newton with Rev. Brant Hoots officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Baptist Church, PO Box 4, Newton, NC 28658 or to Levine Children's Hospital, 1000 Blythe Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28203

Condolences may be sent to the Cope family at www.willisreynoldsfh.com .

Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home & Crematory in Newton is honored to serve the Cope family.
Published in The Observer News Enterprise on Aug. 10, 2019
