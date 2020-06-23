Tammy Jeanette Parson Kennedy age 58 of Mocksville, North Carolina transitioned on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Frye Regional Medical Center.



She was born in Wilkes County, North Carolina on December 12, 1961 to Jay L. Parson and the late Gloria Denny Parson.



Funeral service is Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in White's Family Chapel with burial to follow at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Claremont, North Carolina. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service

at Ebony & White's Funeral Service.



The body will lie in state on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 from 4:00 pm until 6:00 at the funeral home; due to COVID-19 the family will not be present. Everyone is asked to please wear masks.



Survivors are her husband, Coyte Charles Kennedy of the home, her father, Jay L. Parson of Taylorsville, NC, four daughters, Trenace Greene, Courtney C. Kennedy-Pair, Whitney S. Combs all of Durham, NC, Tamiko K. Cowan of Kernsville, NC, one brother, Michael Parson of Orrum, NC, two sisters, Tina Parks of Statesville, NC, Cathy Lackey of Hidenite, NC, eight grandchildren, one great grandchild



Ebony & White's Funeral Service is serving the Kennedy family

