Thomas Boyce Hayes February 11, 1972-April 10, 2019



He was a Leader, Master Home builder, a beloved Husband, Father and son; he will be dearly missed.



Dad, we love you so much, and we're going to miss you so much. You taught us everything we know. You drove us to excel and guided us through hard times. You were the best dad we could ever ask for. We're going to continue to make you proud, dad. Attempting to capture everything you were in a few sentences is impossible. You were a brilliant, compassionate man, loved by everyone who met you. You were unbelievably big in both stature and personality. To you, no one was a stranger- they were friends the instant you met. The world isn't the same without you in it. Thomas Hayes, Sabrina Ledford, Byron Reynolds, Pierce Hayes, Sidney Hayes, and Alex Ngamhuy.



My husband, Thomas was more than a leader of our family- he was a vessel of their hopes and dreams. He built the world we lived in and made the world such a wonderful place. There was nothing he could not build, nothing he could not do. "He was my best friend, the love on my life, my soulmate". Carol Hayes.



My brother, no one will ever know the loss this is to our world. He was my best friend from the day he came home from the hospital. We grew up in a home without possibilities. We did it all, succeeded and failed together (you and me against the world). He was the one and only true friend I ever had. I was blessed for he always had my best interest at heart. I never had to ask for his help or guidance, he was always there when I needed him. No matter where I was in the world I knew he was only one call away. Thomas, you will always be missed forever you were the man's man and gentleman we all should strive to be! Joe Hayes



To say he was a beloved father, son, and husband would be an understatement of his life. He will be dearly missed. He is survived by his wife Carol Hayes; his children, Thomas Hayes, Sabrina Ledford, Byron Reynolds, Pierce Hayes, Sidney Hayes, and Alex Ngamhuy; his brother, Joseph Hayes; Sister in law, Anita Hayes; his parents Martha Scronce and Arthur Hayes; and granddaughter Addisyn Reynolds.



The Receiving of Friends will take place Sunday, April 14, 2019 at 1:30pm followed by a service starting at 2:00 held at Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory.



Bass-Smith Funeral Home is serving the family of Thomas Boyce Hayes. Published in The Observer News Enterprise on Apr. 16, 2019