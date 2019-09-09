|
|
Tym Turner Wilson, age 69, of Newton, NC, passed away after a brief illness on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Catawba Valley Medical Center in Hickory, NC.
Tym was born March 8, 1950 in Shelbyville, IL, the son of Charles Richardson Wilson and Joy Elizabeth Turner Wilson. He grew up in Shelbyville, IL and graduated from Shelbyville High School and worked at his family's Ford-Mercury dealership there. Tym received an A.A. degree from Kemper Military College in Boonville, MO, and a BS degree from Central Methodist College in Fayette, MO.
He married Tammy McElroy in 1979, and soon afterward they moved to Catawba County, NC. Tym worked with Kmart Corp. and helped open the Conover, NC store in 1987 and retired from the company in 2014. He was active in the choir of First United Methodist Church in Hickory, NC, and was a volunteer at ECCCM and the Wednesday morning work team at First Presbyterian Church in Newton, NC. Tym also helped lead the Disciple Prison Ministry for inmates at Catawba Correctional Center. He enjoyed his friends, his dogs, reading, yard work and hiking.
Tym is survived by his wife of 40 years, Tammy, of the home; son, Lantz Wilson and wife, Melissa of Chilcoot, CA; brother, Charles Wilson and wife, Kathy of Kirkwood, MO; sister, Sarah Bitzer of Shelbyville, IL; brother-in-law, Monte McElroy and wife, Donna of Moweaqua, IL; granddaughter, Violet of Chilcoot, CA; nephew, Chip Wilson and wife, Becky of Bakersfield, CA; nieces, Rachel Reed and husband, Brandon of Shelbyville, IL, Amy Wilkey and husband Alex of Festus, MO; nine great nieces and a host of extended family.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, September 9, 2019 at First United Methodist Church in Hickory, NC, with Rev. Paul Christy, Rev. Dr. David Roquemore, and Rev. Fred Thompson officiating. A private graveside service will be held in Southside Cemetery in Newton, NC, prior to the service.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:30 PM on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home in Newton, NC.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials contributions be made to the Humane Society of Catawba County, PO Box 63, Hickory, NC 28603 or to Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry, Inc., PO Box 31, Newton, NC 28658.
