CONNELLY SPRINGS-Vashti Lockee Beard, 96 of Connelly Springs, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Carolina Rehab.
She was born in Robeson County, on March 9, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Reverend A.A. and Pearl Chavis Lockee.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her 1st husband Eldon Wyatt Payne; 2nd husband Paul Beard and several brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her daughter Regina Huber of Hickory; grandson Rob Gatwood and wife Linda of Claremont; great granddaughter Alyson Ann Gatwood of Jefferson City, MO; step daughter Paulette Hurley of Maiden; step son Jeff Beard of Newton; step granddaughter Telisha Seagle and husband Rev. Matt Seagle; step great grandsons Matthew Seagle and Andrew Seagle; step granddaughter Amber Hurley; step grandson Marty Hurley; step great grandsons Austin Starnes and wife Melissa of Catawba and Drew Starnes of Loudon, TN; step great great grandchildren Ella and Aiden Starnes of Catawba ; 2 brothers and 2 sisters.
Vashti will lie in state Sunday, April 26, 2020 from 1:00pm to 4:00pm at Hickory Funeral Home, the family will not be present.
A private family graveside will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
A public memorial service will be held at a later date.
