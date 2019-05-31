Victoria Ann Kinney Hopkins, age 68, of Claremont, NC, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019, at Carolina Caring in Newton, NC. Born September 4, 1950 in Wood County, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late John Thomas Kinney and Helen Karol Kinney.



Victoria loved the beach.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Kinney and his wife, Joyce Kinney; and sister, Charlyne Ulleman.



Survivors include her life partner of 18 years, Robert TenEyck; brother, Bill Kinney and wife, Linda of Marietta, OH; sister, Lucinda Hooper and husband, Bob of Marietta, OH; adopted grandson, Joseph Wooten; niece, Tonya Payne of Asheville, NC; as well as numerous other nieces and nephews.



A Memorial service will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., at the Drum Funeral Home Chapel in Conover with Rev. Rich Irwin officiating. Burial will follow at Conover City Cemetery.



The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:00 p.m to 1:45 p.m. at the funeral home.



Condolences may be sent to the Hopkins family at www.drumfh-conover.com.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to: Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28658.



The family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Drum Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Conover, NC.