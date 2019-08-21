|
|
Newton, NC – Walter Stanbury Boone a long-time resident of Abernethy Laurel's retirement village died Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Walter was born February 5, 1926 in Franklin County, NC to the late John A. Boone and Esther S. Boone of Boone, NC. He grew up in Conway, Florida and Boone, NC.
Walter attended Appalachian State University, Boone, NC and graduated from the University of Kentucky. He served in the Naval Reserve, Pacific Theatre during WWII (1943-1946). In 1950, Walter married Helen Howard. They had two sons, Steve and David.
Walter worked as an Industrial Engineer for Burlington Industries and as a Product Development Engineer and Manager of the Health Care Division, Alba-Waldensian, Inc., Valdese, NC. He retired as Director of Development and Engineering Services for Zimmer Patient Care of Statesville, NC.
Walter loved classic literature and participated in the Great Books movement launched in the 1930's by philosopher Mortimer Adler and Robert Huchins at the University of Chicago. He was a person of principle, honesty and integrity, always careful to speak the truth as he knew it and to set an example for his family. Walter was a published poet. His favorite poems were the ones that he wrote for the love of his life – Helen. In addition, he sent out a Christmas poem to friends and family each year for many years. He wrote a column in the Lake Norman Magazine from 1987 until 1993 entitled "Normanizing".
Helen and Walter met at Appalachian State University. Together they created a great love story that lasted for almost 70 years. Walter lived his last 12 years at Abernethy Laurels retirement village with his wife Helen, first in a cottage and later in an apartment where they were loved and cared for by many wonderful staff members. The family is very appreciative and would like to thank the wonderful caregivers at Abernethy Laurels and Grace Team Caregivers who treated Walter like family.
Walter is survived by his wife Helen H. Boone, two sons Steve Boone and wife Kathleen of Charlotte, NC and David Boone and wife Karen of Conover, NC; three grandchildren, Jennifer Puff (Travis) of Cary, NC, Jonathan Boone of Charlotte, NC and Jason Boone (Sarah) of Fort Mill, SC, five great grandchildren Irelynn Puff, Livie Puff, Tessa Puff, Katie Puff Hawkins (Josh), August Boone and many other relatives throughout the country.
A Memorial Service will be held at Abernethy Laurels, Spirit Place, Newton, NC on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 2:00 pm. The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be given to: United Church Homes & Services Foundation (102 Leonard Avenue, Newton, NC 28658), Rehobeth United Methodist Church (P.O. Box 356, Terrell, NC 28682) or Carolina Caring Foundation (3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28658).
Condolences may be sent to the Boone family at www.willisreynoldsfh.com.
Funeral arrangements are being provided by Willis Reynolds Funeral Home, Newton, NC.
Published in The Observer News Enterprise on Aug. 22, 2019