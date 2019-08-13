|
Whitney Gail Pippin, 27, of Salisbury passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019.
Born September 1, 1991 in Salisbury, she was the daughter of Janet Shuping Jarrell (Joseph "Neil" Jarrell) of Salisbury and Vaughn Edward Pippin (Christy Plummer Lynch) of Newton.
She was educated in the Rowan County schools and graduated from East Rowan High School, Class of 2009. Whitney studied Culinary Arts at Central Piedmont Community College, Business Administration at Rowan Cabarrus Community College and also took courses in Medical Transcribing.
She operated Pippinsway House Keeping. Whitney was an advocate for animal rescue.
Preceding her in death were her maternal grandmother, Bertha "Bobbi" Coffey, maternal grandfather, Bill L. Shuping, paternal grandfather, Robert N. Pippen, paternal grandparents, H. Joe Jarrell and Betty R. Jarrell.
Those left to cherish her memory in addition to her parents are her half-brothers, Robert "Robbie" Pippin of Alexander County, Daniel Pippin of Catawba County; step sisters, Amanda Burton of Raeford and Anna "Tori" Schmiege of Baltimore, MD; maternal grandfather, Hilary Thomas "Tee" Meroney (Liz Mapes) of Virginia Beach, VA; paternal grandmother, Constance "Connie" S. Pippen of Newton; aunts and uncles, Douglas "Doug" Polomsky (Tonya) of Clovis, NM, Janie Hudkins (Roger) of Mineral Well, WV, Julia "Lynn" Gullett (Donald) of Statesville, Wendy Thompson (Troy) of Salisbury, William "Bill" Shuping (Tracy) of Candler, Shannon Pippen (Becki) of Vale, Stephen Pippin (Crystal) of McDonough, GA, Ryan Pippin of Newton, Franklin "Eddie" Pippen (Jill) of Lenoir and Beth Laverty (Jim) of Cary; boyfriend, Steven Lawing of Rockwell; her beloved dog, Mavey.
The family will receive friends from 1-2:30 PM Saturday (Aug. 17) at Milford Hills Baptist Church followed by the funeral service at 2:30 PM with Rev. Dr. Jim Harris and Rev. David Allois officiating. Interment will follow at Rowan Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Piedmont Animal Rescue, 228 E. Waterlynn Rd., Mooresville, NC 28115 or Brother Wolf Animal Rescue, 31 Glendale Ave. Asheville, NC 28803
Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Pippin/Shuping-Jarrell family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Observer News Enterprise on Aug. 14, 2019