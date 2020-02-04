|
|
Willard Lee Workman, age 90, of Conover, NC, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020 at his residence. Born January 10, 1930 in Catawba County, he was the son of the late Daniel Logan Workman and Lula Yancey Workman.
Willard was employed for over 34 years in the banking industry. He was a history major at Lenoir Rhyne University and enjoyed golf, playing bridge, gardening, painting and drawing. Willard had a great sense of humor, and was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
In addition to his parents, Willard was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Dorothy "Dot" Brady Workman; sisters, Edna Gardner and Edith Littlefield; and brothers, Glenn Workman and Howard Workman.
Survivors include his daughter, Ellen Workman; son, David Workman and wife Tracy; grandchildren, Brady Workman and wife, Emily, and Leah Workman; and great-grandchild, Levi Workman.
The funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Conover with Rev. Scott Johnson and Rev. Anton Lagoutine officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service at the church from 10:30 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.
Condolences may be sent to the Workman family at www.drumfh-conover.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to: St. John's Lutheran Church, 2126 St. John's Church Rd., Conover, NC, 28613 or to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC, 28658.
The Workman family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Drum Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Conover, NC.
Published in The Observer News Enterprise on Feb. 5, 2020