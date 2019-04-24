William (Bill) Robert Woods, 72, of Newton passed away Tuesday, April 23rd, 2019 at Catawba Valley Medical Center. Born, October 18th, 1946 he was the son of the late Elizabeth and Johnny Connor. Bill was a 1965 graduate of Central High School in Newton where he played Right Tackle and Defensive End for the Football team. Bill was better known as Gaylord and to some as Gator. Bill was an avid lover of music, his Pittsburgh Steelers and his LA Lakers. Bill will be missed by all of his family and many friends.



In addition to his wife of 51 years Adline Early Woods, a daughter Alesia Griffith of Conover, two sons Brian Early of Conover, William and wife Phlicia Early of Conover; a sister Helen Connor of Newton; 13 grandchildren and 13 grandchildren survive him.



In addition to his parents, four sisters Mary Woods Elizabeth Gabriel, Virginia Ramseur, Judy Connor; and a brother John Lewis Woods preceded him in death.



The funeral will be 2:00 pm Saturday, April 27th, 2019 at Jenkins Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Rev. Alexis Stone officiating.



The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm-2:00 pm Saturday, April 27th, 2019 at Celebration Center of Jenkins Funeral Home.



There will be a meal in Jenkins Celebration Center following the service.



Published in The Observer News Enterprise on Apr. 25, 2019