Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service
4081 Startown Road
Newton, NC 28658
828-464-1555
Resources
More Obituaries for William Woods
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Robert "Bill" Woods


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William Robert "Bill" Woods Obituary
William (Bill) Robert Woods, 72, of Newton passed away Tuesday, April 23rd, 2019 at Catawba Valley Medical Center. Born, October 18th, 1946 he was the son of the late Elizabeth and Johnny Connor. Bill was a 1965 graduate of Central High School in Newton where he played Right Tackle and Defensive End for the Football team. Bill was better known as Gaylord and to some as Gator. Bill was an avid lover of music, his Pittsburgh Steelers and his LA Lakers. Bill will be missed by all of his family and many friends.

In addition to his wife of 51 years Adline Early Woods, a daughter Alesia Griffith of Conover, two sons Brian Early of Conover, William and wife Phlicia Early of Conover; a sister Helen Connor of Newton; 13 grandchildren and 13 grandchildren survive him.

In addition to his parents, four sisters Mary Woods Elizabeth Gabriel, Virginia Ramseur, Judy Connor; and a brother John Lewis Woods preceded him in death.

The funeral will be 2:00 pm Saturday, April 27th, 2019 at Jenkins Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Rev. Alexis Stone officiating.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm-2:00 pm Saturday, April 27th, 2019 at Celebration Center of Jenkins Funeral Home.

There will be a meal in Jenkins Celebration Center following the service.

Please sign the online guestbook at www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net. The Woods family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton 828-464-1555.
Published in The Observer News Enterprise on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now