Born to a pioneering Miami, Florida family on August 16, 1923, Lillian Mathews Wetherington passed away recently in Ocala, Florida. A loving wife of 67 years to the late George L. Wetherington, she is survived by her devoted son, Ronald W. Wetherington, also of Ocala, FL.
Lillian's other surviving relatives include nieces Patricia Tassinari of Tallahassee, FL, Joanne Boone of Columbia, SC, Linda Burton of Hampton, VA, and Diane Seifert of Scottsdale, AZ as well as nephews Jeff Poirier of Atlanta, GA, and Walter Wetherington of Scottsdale, AZ.
Her sister Betty Jean Poirier and her brother Lewis Mathews, Jr. preceded Lillian in death. Her late father, Lewis Mathews, Sr. and late mother, Lillian Roberts Mathews, raised Lillian in an ever-growing Miami, Florida where she attended Edison High School and Miami Jackson Senior High School. Lillian had a loved and cherished place in her family.
A dedicated mother and wife and an adoring aunt, Lillian was also an esteemed friend. Choosing to stay at home to devote her time to the nurture of her son and the care of her late husband, in her mid-fifties Lillian went to college and then passed the civil service examination before becoming a Police Records Specialist to Miami-Dade County Sheriff Purdy. Additionally, Lillian was a fifty plus year member of the Order of The Eastern Star of Florida.
Lillian was a proud, elegant and southern lady who had a zest for travel in America. An active member of downtown Ocala's First United Methodist Church, the love and energy of Lillian was extraordinary. She was loved and admired by all who knew her.
The viewing will be at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, 910 East Silver Springs Boulevard, Ocala, FL 34470 (352-629-7171) from 5-7pm on Monday, August 10, 2020.
The funeral service will be held at First United Methodist Church, 1126 E. Silver Springs Boulevard, Ocala, FL 34470 (352-622-3244) at eleven o'clock a.m. on the morning of Tuesday, August 11, 2020.
Immediately following the funeral services, the interment will be at Highland Memorial Park at 1515 NE 3rd Street, Ocala 34470 (352-369-1020). Online condolences may be left at www.hiers-baxley.com.