Margaret Joyce "Margie, Marge" Doyle
1947 - 2020
Margaret Joyce Doyle, 73, of The Villages, FL, passed away on October 4th, 2020 from non-Hodgkins lymphoma.

Margaret was predeceased by her parents, Alvin Richard and Jacqueline Delores; her sister, Lois; her brother, Tommy; and her beloved pooch, Bailey. She is survived by her sisters, Carol and Diane; her brother, Kenneth; her son, Mitchell; her niece, Andi; and nephews, Chris, George, Brad, Harris and Kenneth.

Margaret was loved by her many friends and family. She was known to be a WONDERFUL cook, an amazing hostess, but, most importantly, she was a kind and caring soul. She will be forever remembered.
May she forever rest in peace

Published in Ocala Gazette from Oct. 30 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Forest Meadows Funeral Home
725 NW 23rd Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32609
(800) 958-2528
Memories & Condolences
