Margaret Joyce Doyle, 73, of The Villages, FL, passed away on October 4th, 2020 from non-Hodgkins lymphoma.
Margaret was predeceased by her parents, Alvin Richard and Jacqueline Delores; her sister, Lois; her brother, Tommy; and her beloved pooch, Bailey. She is survived by her sisters, Carol and Diane; her brother, Kenneth; her son, Mitchell; her niece, Andi; and nephews, Chris, George, Brad, Harris and Kenneth.
Margaret was loved by her many friends and family. She was known to be a WONDERFUL cook, an amazing hostess, but, most importantly, she was a kind and caring soul. She will be forever remembered.
May she forever rest in peace
Published in Ocala Gazette from Oct. 30 to Nov. 5, 2020.