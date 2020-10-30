Margaret Joyce Doyle, 73, of The Villages, FL, passed away on October 4th, 2020 from non-Hodgkins lymphoma.



Margaret was predeceased by her parents, Alvin Richard and Jacqueline Delores; her sister, Lois; her brother, Tommy; and her beloved pooch, Bailey. She is survived by her sisters, Carol and Diane; her brother, Kenneth; her son, Mitchell; her niece, Andi; and nephews, Chris, George, Brad, Harris and Kenneth.



Margaret was loved by her many friends and family. She was known to be a WONDERFUL cook, an amazing hostess, but, most importantly, she was a kind and caring soul. She will be forever remembered.

May she forever rest in peace



