Geneva Bettie "Nicky" Albritton


1925 - 2020
Geneva Bettie "Nicky" Albritton Obituary
ALBRITTON,
GENEVA BETTIE 'NICKY'
Geneva Bettie 'Nicky' Albritton, 95, of Ocala, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Mrs. Albritton was born February 2, 1925 in Atlanta, GA to James Earl and Mattie L. (Gunn) Clack. She has lived in Central Florida for most of her adult life and focused all her attention on raising her family and then pampering her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include her children, Andy Albritton (Jo), Sammie Albritton (Joy), and Paul Albritton; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Nicky was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. David Albritton; and son, David Albritton.
The family will plan a gathering and celebration of her life in the future. A private interment will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Wildwood. On-line condolences may be shared by visiting
www.bankspagetheus.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Banks/Page-Theus Funerals and Cremations, Wildwood.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020
