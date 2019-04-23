|
|
ANTONOVICH,
ROBERTA JANE 'ROBYN'
Roberta Jane 'Robyn' Antonovich, 66, of Ocala, FL, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019. Robyn was born in Corpus Christi, TX to Robert and Sarah Grow. She was a medical technician and a longtime member of Living Hope Community Church in Ocala.
Robyn is survived by her husband, John Antonovich; three daughters, Julie Reece, Jill Moreno, and Jamie Hertzberg; six grandchildren, Blake Vargas, Madeline Reece, and Holly, Melissa, Jessie and Jack Hertzberg; two great grandchildren, Ronen and Jane Vargas; and a sister, Sally (Jim) Johnson.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00pm on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services in Ocala with Ret. Pastor Gerald Simmons of Living Hope Community Church in Ocala officiating. Family will receive friends one hour prior. Arrangements are being handled by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services 910 SE Silver Springs Blvd. Ocala, FL 34470 (352)-629-7171. Online Condolences may be expressed at
www.hiers-baxley.com.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019