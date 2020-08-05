1/
Alvin Simpson Athey Sr.
ATHEY, SR.,
ALVIN SIMPSON
Alvin Simpson Athey, Sr., an Annapolitan of Maryland, who was also a long-time resident of Summerfield, FL, passed away on July 27, 2020 at Anne Arundel Medical Center, Annapolis, MD. He was 91 years old.
Alvin was born in Detroit, Michigan on August 12, 1928 to the late Charles Wesley Athey and Florence Japes. He served in the United States Marine Corps from August 1945 to August 1949 - known as a 'China Marine,' serving during the Asiatic Pacific Campaign where he earned many military awards. Prior to serving in the United States Marine Corps, he worked for the Hudson Motor Car Company in Detroit, MI. He would later transfer to Maryland, where he would meet and marry the love of his life, Hazel M. Brady of Annapolis, MD. Alvin was employed by the Pepsi Cola Bottling Company of Annapolis for thirty years as a Route Manager, Fountain Manager, later retiring as Plant Manager in 1983.
He is survived by his sister, Kathy Quinlan of Clinton TWP, MI; his daughter, Gloria A. Myers (John); his son, Sergeant Major Alvin S. Athey, Jr., USMC Retired, (Teri); his eight grandchildren, Andria L. McCormack (Erin) of Ocean City, MD, Amy D. Horn (Kevin) of Cedar Key, FL, Bryan C. Athey (Carleigh) of Berlin, MD, Captain John R. Myers III, USA (Kristen) of Ewa Beach, HI, David W. Myers of Ocala, FL, Brandon M. Myers (Liz) of Homosassa, FL, Staff Sergeant Kevin J. Myers, USAF (Jeanelle), and A1C Megan E. Fox, USAF of Barksdale AFB, LA; and sixteen great-grandchildren throughout Maryland, Florida, Louisiana, and Hawaii.
Alvin is proceeded in death by his parents, Charles Wesley Athey and Florence Japes, his brothers, Wesley C. Athey and Richard Athey; and his sister, Lois Padgett.
Alvin enjoyed visiting his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and other family and friends. During his residency in Florida, he enjoyed growing citrus trees, and vegetable gardens.He was a member of the VFW and American Legion. He was a recent resident of the Annapolitan Assisted Living in Annapolis where he made many friends.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:00AM, Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Forest Lawn Funeral Home, Ocala, Florida 34480, with Visitation starting at 9:00AM. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens in Ocala, Florida. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to ASPCA.org or call 1-800-628-0028. Online condolences can be made to
www.forestlawnocala.com.

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Forest Lawn Funeral Home
5740 South Pine Ave
Ocala, FL 34480
3526228181
