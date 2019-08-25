Home

BALLASH,
SANDRA KATHERINE
Summerfield - Sandra Katherine Ballash, 63, passed away August 19, 2019. Born in Washington D.C., on September 13, 1955, to the late Roland Clarence and Esther Josephine Connelly. She worked for many years as Personnel Manager for Walmart.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her loving husband of 33 years, Nelson William Ballash; son, Justin Paul Ballash (Kayla); sisters, Linda Montgomery, Theresa Connelly-Kavanagh; brother, Gary Connelly; and one granddaughter, Dylan Kate Ballash.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019
