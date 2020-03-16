Home

EVA GERALDINE CHANCEY
Eva Geraldine Chancey Bednarz, age 61, of Anthony died at her home on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. She was born June 9, 1958 the daughter of Mary Medors and the late LaFayette Stewart (Cotton) Chancey. Eva was a lifetime resident of the Ocala area.
Eva is preceded in death by her father.
She is survived by her mother, Mary; her brothers, Gene (Tab) Chancey and Robert (Shawna) Chancey; her nephews, Joshua (Chantelle) Chancey, Jeremy Chancey, and Cole Chancey; great-niece, Bella Chancey; and her aunt, Marie Bellamy.
Services for Eva will remain private, per the family's request. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Presbyterian Church in Fairfield, PO Box 834, Fairfield, FL 32634.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020
