BERGQUIST,
RICHARD C, 78
Richard C. Bergquist,78, of Dunnellon, FL died on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Ocala Regional Medical Center following an extended illness.
He retired from the Cape Coral Fire Department and
the Florida State Fire College. Richard was active in the Marion County Master Gardner's program for many years.
He is survived by his wife of forty years, Sally Bergquist; his sisters, Nancy and her husband Rodney Rexford and Alaric and her companion; his sons, William and his wife Bonnie Bergquist and David Maurer; his daughter, Cheryl Butler; his ten Grandchildren; and six great grandchildren and sister in law, Barbara Dowalter and her husband Barry Woods.
Expressions of sympathy can be left online at robertsofdunnellon.com. Arrangements are under the care of Roberts Funeral Home, 19939 E. Pennsylvania Ave., Dunnellon, FL 34432, (352)489-2429.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019