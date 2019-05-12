|
BINNEY,
SILVA JEAN PICKETT
Silva Jean Pickett Binney, passed away on April 7, 2019. She was the wife of Jack N. Binney. They shared 12 years of marriage and spent 55 years together.
Born in Laager, TN, she was the daughter of Helen Beatrice Pickett and John Lillard Pickett. She graduated high school with honors from Grundy County High. Her first job was of the first female Acting Postmaster of Laager, TN, in 1958. She was then employed with Pan American, Barnett, and Suntrust Banks for a total of 30 years in the banking industry. Silva is preceded in death by her parents, her son Frederick Scott Binney and her brothers Stanley Pickett and Bailey Pete Pickett.
She is survived by her son, Christopher Amacher, and wife Ginny Amacher, and by her daughter, Helen Hilgenfeldt, and husband Scott Hilgenfeldt, two sisters Loretta Brown and Elsie Henson, grandsons, Dr. Eric Hilgenfeldt and wife Bryce Hilgenfeldt, and Beck Amacher, granddaughters, Nikki Craig, and Ashley Babcock, and 5 great grandchildren.
Funeral services were held on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at 2:00 pm, at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home on Silver Springs Boulevard in Ocala, FL. There will be no interment at the cemetery.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 12 to May 13, 2019