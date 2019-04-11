|
BIRCH,
DONALD EDWARD (DANNY) JULY 30, 1949 -
APRIL 3, 2019
Danny Birch, 69, of Ocala FL, returned to his heavenly home on April 3, 2019 after a valiant battle with pancreatic cancer. Danny was born in Ocala, FL on July 30, 1949 to H. Eric and Dollis L. (Proctor) Birch. He graduated from Ocala High School in 1967 and attended Central Florida Junior College. He worked at Skyline Corp. for more than 25 years, first building cabinets and later moved to the purchasing department.
At the end of his career, he worked counter sales at Hughes Supply. Danny was a very loving and devoted husband and father. Family always came first. He was an avid gator fan. He loved the outdoors; fishing was his favorite, but he also really liked bird watching. He loved being at his cabin in the Ocala National Forest. Danny loved the Smoky Mountains and vacationed there his whole life. Danny leaves this world a better place having been in it. He loved the Lord and was a lifelong member of Wyomina Park Baptist Church.
Danny is survived by his wife, Ellen (Brooks) Birch of 35 years; son, Jason (Melissa) Birch, St. Augustine, FL; daughter, Elizabeth Birch, Orlando, FL; and son, Eric (Amanda) Birch, Ocala, FL; grandson, Justin (Margaret) Birch, St. Augustine, FL; granddaughter, Savanna (Taylor) Dunn, St. Augustine, FL; granddaughter, Cora Birch, St. Augustine, FL; and a great-granddaughter, Summer Dunn, St. Augustine, FL; a brother, Richard (Dina) Birch, Canton, GA; and a sister, Debbie (Jerry) Hudson, Ocala, FL; many nieces and nephews and a great niece.
A celebration of Danny's life will be held at Wyomina Park Baptist Church fellowship hall, 1411 N.E. 14th St. Ocala, Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 2:00pm with Pastor Bob King officiating.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019