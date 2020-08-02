BLAKESLEY,
BARBARA ANNE
Barbara Anne Blakesley, 77, of Round Rock, TX passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020 from complicated health issues.
Barbara is survived by her four children, Elaine Alldredge, Amanda (Bruce) Gaultney, Kirk (Tonya) Blakesley, and Laura Cruz; twelve grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
She is also survived by her siblings, Randy (Melanie) Beckett and Linda (Bob) Mardock, sister-in-law Jan Beckett, as well as many other nieces, nephews, family members and friends.
A live-stream memorial service is planned for Thursday, August 6th.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Barbara's memory to AGE of Central Texas. Donations can be made online at: https://ageofcentraltx.org
