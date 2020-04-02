|
|
BLAYNEY,
THOMAS EUGENE
Thomas Eugene Blayney passed away peacefully March 26, 2020 at his daughter's home in Eustis, FL. He was 79, born 1940 in Anamosa, IA to Cecil Blayney and Verneita Gordon Blayney. He grew up in Anamosa and graduated from Anamosa High School in 1958. He attended Auctioneer School in 1958 and used this talent at sales at the Shada Sale Barn. He then attended one year of college at Iowa State College in Ames, IA then went to work for Goodyear Tire Company in Iowa City, IA in 1960. He then moved to Ocala, FL in 1964 and worked for Thomas Cement Company then Turnipseed Chevrolet selling cars. He worked for Governor Reuben Askew for several years then Auto Train when he moved to Orlando, FL. Also worked at Seminole Dog Track then was promoted to Southland Dog Track as Vice President and General Manager in West Memphis, ARK for several years. He returned to Orlando, FL and worked at Classic Chevrolet until his retirement in 2010.
Tom was married in 1965 to Darlene Holm from Iowa City and had three daughters, Terri, Traci, and Alison; and three grandchildren, Jeremy, Stephen, Sierra; and an adopted granddaughter, Kirstin.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents; and second wife, Becky.
He is survived by his three daughters; grandchildren; and sister, Gerry Ann Rathmann.
Tom will be sadly missed along with his great sense of humor and outgoing personality by his family and friends and his joy in finding quarters behind the ears of any child that entered the room!
By his request there will be no funeral services.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020