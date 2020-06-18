BRADSHAW Sr.
BRADSHAW, SR.,
JIMMIE LEE, 67
Jimmie Lee Bradshaw, Sr., was born April 3, 1953 in Ocala, Florida to Elisha and Gracie Bradshaw.
He was educated in the Public Schools of Marion County, graduating in 1971 from Fessenden High School.
Jimmie was employed with Associated Grocers for several years until he became disabled. He was a member of Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church.
Jimmie went home to be with the Father on June 14, 2020.
Those left to cherish his memories: his children, Katrina Thomas (Alfred), Jimmie Lee Bradshaw, Jr., Milkesa Bradshaw, and Terry Leon Bradshaw; 10 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; two sisters, Deloris Mitchell and Gracie Bradshaw; one brother, Elisha Bradshaw; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Public viewing is on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 1:00pm until 5:00pm at Summers Funeral Home, 2238 NW 10th St., Ocala, FL, 34475.
A Celebration of Life for Mr. Jimmie Bradshaw will be at Bethlehem (Graveside) Cemetery, on Saturday June 20, 2020 at 12:00 Noon.

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Summers Funeral Home - Ocala
2238 NW 10th Street
Ocala, FL 34475
(352) 351-0566
