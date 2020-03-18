Home

BRINKLEY

BRINKLEY Obituary
BRINKLEY,
PATRICIA 'TRISH'
Patricia 'Trish' Brinkley, 58, passed on March 9, 2020.
Her childhood was spent in Punta Gorda, FL and then she relocated to Ocala, FL in the mid-1980s. Trish worked as a Rural Carrier for the United States Postal Service for 22 years.
She is survived by her husband, Clifton Brinkley Sr., daughter Caprice Hart of Tampa, Florida, and step sons Clifton K. Brinkley, Jr. and Peter Brinkley.
Funeral services will be held Friday, March 20, 2020 at New St. John Missionary Baptist Church 2251 N.W. 2nd St Ocala, FL 34475. The viewing will begin at 9am and services will begin at 10am. She will be laid to rest in Punta Gorda, FL.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020
