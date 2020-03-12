Home

BROOKS Obituary
BROOKS,
WINSTON LIVINGSTON
Ocala - Winston Livingston Brooks, 75, passed away on February 20, 2020.
Life Celebration for Mr. Brooks will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, 10am at Sellers Funeral Home Chapel, 440 SW Broadway Street, Ocala, Florida 34475. Mr. Patrick Pitter will be conducting the words of comfort. Visitation will be at Sellers Funeral Home on Friday from 12pm to 6pm. Family and friends are asked to meet at Sellers Funeral Home at 10:30am on Friday to form the funeral cortege. No viewing following the eulogy.
'A SELLERS SERVICE DEFINES QUALITY & SATISFACTION.'
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
