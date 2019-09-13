|
|
CALLOWAY SR.,
WILLIAM FLOYD, 73
William F. Calloway passed away peacefully on Sunday September 1, 2019, following a brief illness.
He was born February 10, 1946 to the late Abner and Minnie Lee Raines Calloway in Birmingham, Alabama. Mr. Calloway retired from the City of Ocala after several years and was employed as Assistant Superintendent for Muni-2 Golf Course. He worked at Munroe Regional Hospital as cafeteria chef for many years. William work as a lawncare provider in the community for seven plus years.
Mr. William Calloway leaves to cherish is loving memories one son, William Calloway, Jr.; one step-son, Rev. Ferdinand (Cynthia) Graham; longtime friend, Belinda Graham Calloway; two brothers, Kelvin (Beverly) Calloway and Alvin (Olivia) Calloway; nine grandchildren; one great grandchild; and a host of relatives and sorrowing friends.
A Memorial Service for Mr. Calloway will be on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11:00am at Summers Funeral Home Chapel, 2238 NW 10th Street, Ocala, FL 34475.
Condolences can be signed at Summersfh.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019