CAMPBELL,
ROBERT BENJAMIN
Robert Benjamin Campbell, 69, met the Lord he loved since his youth on June 18, 2019. His arrival was welcomed by his father, Archie; mother, Nell and brothers Raymond, Rodger and Randall, as well as a great many other family members and friends.
He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Shirley; and his three sons, Ben (Veronica), Rob (Jena) and Brett; his younger brothers, Ronald (Lori) and Richard (Kitty); and niece, Jessica White (Lynn). He was 'papa' to six grandchildren, Kailyn, Mary, Aletheia, David, Joshua, and Jay.
Bob was born in Winter Garden, Florida to two hard-working parents who instilled in him the discipline and work ethic he would be renowned for the rest of his years. After graduating from West Orange High School in the spring of 1968, he enlisted in the Army and served in Vietnam.
After leaving the service honorably, Bob took a job as a cable splicer with United Telephone and stayed with the job through multiple changes in corporate ownership. He worked with tirelessness and dedication in often unpleasant conditions to provide the needs (and a lot of the wants) of his family.
He became president of CWA Local 3176 and served in this capacity for over two decades. All of those years he was a fierce and steadfast defender of his union brothers and sisters, whom he genuinely loved. He spoke the truth to power without reservation or regard to any personal price he may be called upon to pay. He believed people should fight for what is right and true; and he led by example.
As an avid and accomplished outdoorsman, Bob was drawn to settle in the Moss Bluff area. He loved to hunt, fish and simply enjoy God's good creation. He gave of his time generously - coaching baseball in a local league for several years and starting an award-winning environmental education program at East Marion Elementary School. Bob was always quick to help when someone he loved was in need.
There will be a celebration of life for this extraordinary man at Robert's of Ocala Downtown Chapel, 606 SW 2nd Ave Ocala, FL, on July 30, 2019 at 6:00 pm.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from July 28 to July 29, 2019