CAMPBELL,
SANDRA G. MORRIS
Sandra G. Morris Campbell, 72, of Ocala, FL, formerly of Tampa, FL, passed away October 23, 2019.
She was born on October 9, 1947 in Thomasville, GA.
Sandra was employed by Maas Brothers as a Divisional Merchandise Manager for many years.
She is survived by her husband of 40 years, William J. Campbell and several family and friends who will miss her dearly.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Marion County in Sandra's memory. Arrangements by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services - Ocala.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
