Laura Louise Cannon
CANNON,
LAURA LOUISE
Laura Louise Cannon, 90, born October 11,1929 in Haines City, Florida to Seaborn Cross Skinner and Willie Belle Moncrief, passed away June 4, 2020 in Ocala, Florida.
Laura was preceded in death by her loving husband of 46 years, Odest Frank Cannon, both parents, her sisters Martha Elizabeth Polk, Alice Ann Daniel and brother George W. Skinner.
She is survived by her children, Odest Frank Cannon, Jr. (Beth), George Cross Cannon (Dianna), Sara Beth Powell, Sylvia Ann Green and John David Cannon (Hope) along with 15 loving grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
A native of Florida, she grew up in Moore Haven and Lakeland and graduated from Lakeland High School in 1947. She attended Mars Hill and the University of Florida and earned a degree in Elementary Education. She married the love of her life, Odest Cannon on December 21, 1952 and raised a family of 5 in Titusville, Florida.
She was an active member of the First United Methodist Church of Ocala and was very involved in women's ministry, vacation bible school, library and Sunday school. She volunteered as a Hospital Auxiliary Member with Chaplain Services and soup kitchen at Brother's Keeper.
Her most treasured roles were as mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was the true embodiment of a Proverbs 31 woman and exuded the love of Christ through her actions and words.
A Celebration of life will be held at a later date at First United Methodist Church of Ocala. Roberts Bruce Chapel West 352-854-2266

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.
