CARMICHAEL,RONALD GLENNRonald Glenn Carmichael, 82, of Ocala, Florida passed away peacefully on April 25, 2020 following an illness with Parkinson Disease. He was born August 12,1937 in Wheeling, West Virginia to loving parents Glenn Carmichael and Vaun Blake.Ron is survived by his daughter residing in Scarsdale, N.Y, Leslie Carmichael Zelner a New Yorker for over 30 years; son in law, Brett Jason Zelner; two granddaughters, Carly Carmichael Zelner a sophomore at Dartmouth college and Brooke Ann Zelner a junior in Scarsdale High School; his two sisters, Karen Spinell of New Philadelphia, OH and Kathi Luzar of Huntsville, AL.Ron's employment and businesses included, purchasing and Sales for the Pipe Company, several businesses including a Supply for library furnishings, office supplies and later development of properties in and around Marion County and then as a Sales Associate with ELLISON REALTY and finally with ELHERS REALTY when he retired.Ron was an Ocalan for over 60 years and was active in the community. Church, Masons, Elks Club, and so many more Ocala causes. Ron loved the outdoors: hunted, attended football games, golfing, enjoyed the water be it boating on the lake, playing cards at the beach or pool. Ron attend over 50 years of Daytona 500 races.Most of all Ron was the best dad and Papa Ron. He loved visiting NYC and Scarsdale. He was a great listener, advice giver and friend we could ever have. When he was not in NY we spoke on the phone every Sunday night to check in.Ron will be remembered for his caring and energy with friends and family and was especially proud of his children's successes and especially his daughter Leslie and her family with two granddaughters. Ron's most grateful asset was his true family friend of Mr. Bounds. He was so fortunate to have him as a comrade thru his life.Ron had requested that he be cremated with his ashes being sent to his daughter in Scarsdale, N.Y. No services are planned but condolences can be sent to the