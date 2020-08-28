Or Copy this URL to Share

CHANDLER,

ARTHUR JAMES

Flemington - Rev Dr. Arthur James Chandler, 75, passed away August 19, 2020.

Due to the present COVID19 restrictions, the Life Celebration for Mr. Chandler will be a private gathering. Pastor Leroy Chandler will be conducting the words of comfort. Visitation for family and friends will be at Sellers Funeral Home, 440 SW Broadway Street, Ocala, Florida 34475 on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 12pm to 6pm. Please visit the website to submit online condolences.

