CHRONOWSKI,
MARY G
Mary Gertrude Chronowski (neé Angst), 90, of Ocala died suddenly at Advent Health on Sun., Jul. 7, 2019.
She is survived by her loving husband,Thomas, and niece, Geraldine Knott-Asher. She leaves behind also step-daughter, Bonnie Chronowski Brophy (James), two step-grandchildren and one step-great grandson.
Mary was pre-deceased by her parents, George M. and Marguerite C. Angst (neé Fullum), and sister, June M. Mass.
Born in Flushing, NY, Mrs. Chronowski had a successful career in advertising as a Traffic Manager for over 30 years in NYC. She and Tom, who met at the ad agency, Doyle Dane & Bernbach, retired to Ocala from Rye, NY in 1990. Mary was active in Pine Oaks Golf Course's Mixed and Women's Leagues and, as a member of the Ladies Auxiliary, she enjoyed volunteering at VFW 409's Fri. Night Fish Frys, and her parish's Wed. Afternoon Bingo. In her spare time Mary loved to bake, needlepoint, read and swim laps in her pool. Always fit, she volunteered at Weight Watchers which enabled her to converse with people regularly. She was an accomplished homemaker who took extraordinary care of her husband, driving him everywhere including to their favorite hang-out, Richard's Place for breakfast.
A Visitation Viewing will begin 9:30 am, Tuesday, July 16, 2019 in the chapel of Our Lady Of The Springs Catholic Church, 4047 NE 21st Street, Ocala, FL with a Mass Of Christian Burial beginning at 11:00 am celebrated by Rev. Ronald Oser.
Interment will immediately follow at Good Shepherd Memorial Gardens, 5050 SW 20th Street, Ocala, FL., Ocala, FL
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from July 14 to July 15, 2019