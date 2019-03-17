|
CLEMMONS,
NOAH MICHAEL 'MIKE'
Noah Michael 'Mike' Clemmons, 66, of Ocala, FL. received his heavenly wings on March 10, 2019. Mike was born to James and Mary Clemmons on September 16, 1952 in Ocala, FL. Mike was a life-long resident of Ocala. In 2015, Mike married Eva Swift in Weirsdale, FL.
Mike proudly served his community for 30 years as a Police Officer with the Ocala Police Department. After he left the Ocala Police Department he continued to serve the community by working for Marion County Public Schools, directly working with inmates at Marion Technical College. In his tenure, he came across many troubled people, and he provided a positive influence and assisted to guide them in the right direction when they rejoined the community.
In his spare time, Mike loved to hunt - and he had many trophies on his walls to prove that he was good at what he loved; from hunting, to being a good and caring husband, a dad, a grandfather, a brother, a friend, and just a good person.
Mike is preceded in death by his parents, James and Mary Clemmons; and his grandmother, Jessie Taylor.
Mike is survived by his wife, Eva Clemmons; children, Ryan (Rhonda) Clemmons, Candace Clemmons, Jake (Stacy) Clemmons, Scott (Samantha) Smith; grandchildren, Mary Clemmons, Sterling Clemmons, Dylan Clemmons, Zachary Clemmons, Natalie Clemmons (also known by 'Ampa Mike' as 'Nat Rap'), Leah Clemmons, Carter Smith, Shelby Smith, and Weston Smith. He is further survived by his brother, Roger (Tammi) Clemmons; as well as his brother in law, Larry (Anne) Swift.
A graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens on Saturday March 23, 2019 at 10:30am.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019