COOK,
ROBERT 'BOB' ALAN
Robert 'Bob' Alan Cook, age 90, of Ocala, FL, who suffered complications from a stroke, passed away peacefully at home with his family on March 13, 2020.
Bob was born in New York City to Syd and Murray Cook.
Bob met and married his loving wife, Teresa while they were both stationed in Pensacola. Bob served honorably in the Navy (Rank: ACAN) at Guantanamo Bay and was later employed as an air Traffic Controller in Miami. During his tour at Miami, he was appointed Tower Chief in Key West during the Cuban Missile Crisis.
After 25 years as an air traffic controller, Bob retired and later moved to Ocala. Bob loved spending time outdoors working in his pristine yard, boating, going to the beach, and building model airplanes. Bob also had a love for photography which can be seen throughout the home.
During his retirement, Bob worked alongside his Miami buddies and helped build a hydroplane (fast motor boat called Miss Patco) and a Long EZ plane.
Robert is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Teresa; his son Steven Cook of Ocala, daughter Jeanette (Cyrus) Khonsary of Ocala, daughter Margaret (Steve) Head of Ocala; two grandchildren, whom he adored, Kristen and David, his New York cousins , and some dear friends.
Bob will be greatly missed. Bob will be buried at FL National Cemetery in Bushnell, Thursday March 19th at 10:30.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020