COULTHURST,
ANN MACCARTENEY
Ann MacCarteney Coulthurst, 89, died at her home in Smith Lake Shores, Belleview, on September 11, 2019, after a lengthy illness. Her son, Nicholas S. Egoroff (Shelly Solvedt) of Brooksville, FL was with her when she died, and brought her great comfort in her final days.
Ann was born in New York City, grew up in Washington, DC, and lived much of her life in the Chicago area, eventually moving to the beautiful north woods of Wisconsin. She is an alum of the University of Maryland. By profession Ann was a teacher, and she taught in the full gamut of environments from the slums and settlement houses of NYC to Chicago's affluent North Shore.
In retirement, she found great joy in teaching adult Sunday School at Belleview United Methodist Church, where she was a member for over thirty years, and was viewed as 'a pillar of the congregation' in the words of Pastor Shawn OTrimble. She was also an avid writer, and a talented artist.
In addition to her son, Nick, she is survived by daughter; Nicola Nelson (Steve Nelson); grandson, Jesse Nelson; granddaughter, Sarah Nelson; and great granddaughter, Harper Stogenson, all of Woodstock, Illinois; as well as grandson, Danny Nelson (Dilan Walpola) of Marrakech, Morocco.
A memorial service will be held at Belleview United Methodist Church later this fall.
