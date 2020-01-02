Home

POWERED BY

Services
Summers Funeral Home - Ocala
2238 NW 10th Street
Ocala, FL 34475
(352) 351-0566
Resources
More Obituaries for CROSKEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CROSKEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CROSKEY Obituary
CROSKEY,
GWENDOLYN LOUISE, 71
Gwendolyn Croskey was born on March 29, 1948 in Summerfield, Florida. Mrs. Croskey received her formal in the Public Schools of Marion County, graduating from Belleview Santos High Class of 1966, furthering her education at Edward Waters College and Central Florida C.C. School of Cosmetology, she received a bachelor's degree.
She leaves to cherish her loving memories a loving husband of 47 years, Warnell Croskey, Sr.; two sons, Warnell Croskey, Jr. (Zekeya), and Wayland Croskey; three sisters, Betty Jo Hawkins, Georgia Gadsden, and Maire Toney; two brothers, Dennis Favors and John Favors III; four grandchildren and five great grandchildren, one uncle, two aunts and a host of friends.
Public viewing on Friday January 3, 2020 from 1:00pm until 5:00pm at Summers Funeral Home, 2238 NW 10th St, Ocala, FL. A Celebration of Life for Mrs. Croskey will be Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 2:30 pm at Calvary Baptist Church, 2701 SE 73rd Street, Ocala, FL 34480.
Condolences can be signed at Summersfh.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of 's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -