CROSKEY,
GWENDOLYN LOUISE, 71
Gwendolyn Croskey was born on March 29, 1948 in Summerfield, Florida. Mrs. Croskey received her formal in the Public Schools of Marion County, graduating from Belleview Santos High Class of 1966, furthering her education at Edward Waters College and Central Florida C.C. School of Cosmetology, she received a bachelor's degree.
She leaves to cherish her loving memories a loving husband of 47 years, Warnell Croskey, Sr.; two sons, Warnell Croskey, Jr. (Zekeya), and Wayland Croskey; three sisters, Betty Jo Hawkins, Georgia Gadsden, and Maire Toney; two brothers, Dennis Favors and John Favors III; four grandchildren and five great grandchildren, one uncle, two aunts and a host of friends.
Public viewing on Friday January 3, 2020 from 1:00pm until 5:00pm at Summers Funeral Home, 2238 NW 10th St, Ocala, FL. A Celebration of Life for Mrs. Croskey will be Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 2:30 pm at Calvary Baptist Church, 2701 SE 73rd Street, Ocala, FL 34480.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020