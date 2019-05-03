Home

RAYMOND JOSEPH
Raymond Joseph Cudnik, age 85, of south Baltimore born January 7, 1934 died April 25, 2019 at his home in Ocala, Florida.
Preceded by his wife, Phyliss; and all his brothers and sisters.
He is survived by two sons, and two daughters, Raymond, Jr. and Kenneth, Sr., Andrea Goins, and Christine Reinke; two adopted children, Robert, Jr. and Colleen; multiple grand and great grandchildren.
He will be laid to rest beside his wife at Darlington cemetery in Shoresville, MD.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 3 to May 4, 2019
