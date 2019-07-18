|
DARDEN SR.,
JEROME, 65
Passed away on July 11, 2019 he leaves to cherish his memories children; Yolanda Darden, Corey Darden, Jerome Darden Jr., and Evan Darden, nine grandchildren, brother; John Darden, sisters; Belinda Williams, Barbara Brown, Mary McCray, Doris Smith, Earlene Morgan, and Ruby Manuel, and a host of other relatives and sorrowing friends.
Visitation will be held Friday, July 19, 2019 from 10:00a.m.-5:00p.m. at Snow's Funeral Ministry.
Funeral service for Mr. Darden will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 1:00p.m. at Ramah Missionary Baptist Church located at 10545 SE 58th Avenue, Belleview, Fl 34420. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).
Condolences may be left at www.snowsfuneral.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from July 18 to July 19, 2019