|
|
DEJONG,
WILHELMIEN 'WILLY'
Wilhelmien 'Willy' DeJong, 89, passed away on December 31, 2019, in Ocala, 2019, at her home of 29 years. She was born in the former Dutch East Indies (now Indonesia) to the late Johan Christoffel and Catharina Elisabeth Van Akker.
She moved to The Netherlands in 1955 and then immigrated to the US to Hazleton, PA, in 1961 where she raised her family, and finally retired to Ocala in 1992. She enjoyed painting, traveling and dancing. Willy was a member of Ocala West United Methodist Church and many clubs and organizations at Oak Run.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 65 years and caregiver, Johan 'John;' her loving daughters, Hady DeJong (Iain Robertson) of Seattle, WA and Debby DeJong of Belmar, NJ; her adoring granddaughter, Johanna 'JoJo' Robertson (Sam Potter) of Long Island; and grandson, Alexander Robertson (Michelle Chan) of San Francisco, CA; great granddaughter, Rowan Robertson; and many nieces and nephews.
A brother and sister in The Netherlands and a brother and sister in Indonesia preceded her in death.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the Ocala West United Methodist Church, 9330 SW 105th Street, Ocala, FL, 34481. Condolences may be expressed to www.hiers-baxley.com.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020