|
|
DENNIS, JR.,
HENRY MELVIN
Henry Melvin Dennis, Jr. of Ocala, Florida, age 92, entered his heavenly home on March 24, 2019 at Estelle's Hospice House. He was the son of Henry M. Dennis, Sr. and Mary Eliza Green Dennis, born on October 19, 1926 in Springfield, MA. He was a Navy veteran of 23 years, having served in World War II and the Korean Conflict, retiring as Lt. Commander in 1970. He served as commanding officer of the US Naval Reserve Unit in Ocala prior to retirement.
He was a 1953 graduate of Transylvania University, Lexington, Kentucky, with a degree in Business Administration, where he met his bride of 67 years, June Ashley Dennis. He was a member of the Kappa Alpha Order fraternity. June was his KA Rose!
He is survived by his children, Mary Dennis Wolfe (Joe) of Jonesborough, TN, Craig Ashley Dennis (Janet) of Tallahassee, FL, and Jennifer Lynn Dennis of Studio City, CA; and his brother, Muldrew Malone Dennis(Rosemary) of Jacksonville, FL. Grandchildren are Jessica Dennis Pafford (Jim) of Mount Pleasant, SC, Brett Ashley Dennis (Laura) of Tallahassee, FL, Charlie Wolfe of Anderson, SC, and Elizabeth Wolfe of Arlington, VA. In addition, he has five great grandchildren, Kenzie, Bo, Annabelle June, Matilda, and Eleanor June.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his sister, Lula Johnson (Bob) of Lehigh Acres, FL; and brother, Samuel Alexander Dennis of Jacksonville, FL.
Henry was a member of First Presbyterian Church, where he was elder for over 30 years, and a previous member of First Christian Church. He was a charter member of the Ocala-Silver Spring Rotary Club. He was also a member of the Ocala Elks Club #286. He served on the boards of Marion County Senior Services and the former Volunteer Service Bureau. He was a sales representative with Metropolitan Insurance Company for 25 years. Henry and June were Gator Boosters for over 30 years and rarely missed a football game! As an avid golfer, Henry's claim was making two holes-in-one on hole 13 at the Land Harbor Golf Club in Linville, NC.
A memorial service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Ocala on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 2:00 pm, with the Rev. Dr. Ron Watson officiating. Visitation with the family will follow in the Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in Henry's memory to First Presbyterian Church, 511 SE 3rd Street, Ocala, FL 34471 or Hospice of Marion County, 3231 SW 34th Avenue, Ocala FL 34474.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019