DEVANEY,
JUDITH ANN 'JUDY'
Judith Ann 'Judy' Devaney, 78, of Summerfield, FL passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the Brandley Hospice House. Judy was born in Yonkers, NY and was a retired Registered Nurse and a Business Analyst. She moved to this area in 2006 from Rochester, NY.
Judy is preceded in death by her son, Brian Devaney.
She is survived by her husband, Mark Devaney; daughter, Susan Geyer and husband, Lawrence; daughter, Linda Statt and husband, Jeffrey; daughter in law, Diane Devaney; brother, Philip Boschetti and wife, Linda; and five grandchildren.
The family will have calling hours at the Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home in Belleview on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 2:00-4:00 pm and 6:00-8:00 pm. All are welcome to visit and share with the family. Judy's celebration of life Mass will be on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church in Summerfield, with refreshments immediately following. Interment will be at 2:00 p.m. at Highland Memorial Park in Ocala. Contributions may be made to Ocala Civic Theater.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020