DEWESE, JR.,
JOHN QUINCY
Citra - John Quincy, Dewese, Jr. 84, passed away on March 4, 2020.
Life Celebration for Mr. Dewese will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, 11am at Church of God By Faith In Righteousness & True Holiness, 16655 NE. Jacksonville Road, Citra, Florida 32113. Pastor Calvin Durden will be conducting the words of comfort. Reverend Ruby Graddic, Pastor. Visitation will be at Sellers Funeral Home on Friday from 12pm to 6pm. Family and friends are asked to meet at the Dewese residence (17340 NE 16th Terrace, Citra, Florida)at 10:15am on Saturday to form the funeral cortege. No viewing following the eulogy.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020