DICKINSON,
GERALD ARTHUR (JERRY)
Gerald Arthur Dickinson (Jerry), age 88, went home to the Lord June 28, 2019, at Legacy House in Ocala, FL. Jerry was born on October 24, 1930, in Detroit, MI.
He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Marie Dickinson; his brother, Thomas; his sister, Doris; and his son, David.
He is survived by his sister, Marilynn; wife of 68 years and love of his life, Carol (Jo); his son, William; and his daughters, Shari, Sandy (Tony), Sally (Randy), Dawn (Dave); 18 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
He proudly served in the US Navy on the USS Cobia Submarine during the Korean War. Prior to retirement Jerry worked as a Tool and Die Foreman at General Motors. Jerry was a member of Ocala West UMC, and believed in faithfully going to the Lord in prayer. He loved experiencing new things and some of his best adventures and memories were spending time with family camping, sail boating, flying airplanes, and traveling. He worked hard at everything he did, and always believed you could do anything you set your mind to. He enjoyed building things like models, beautiful wood bird cages, his aerolite airplane and a Catamaran sailboat.
A Celebration of his life and Memorial will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 10:30 am at Ocala West United Methodist Church, 9330 SW 105th Street, Ocala, FL 34481.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from July 7 to July 8, 2019