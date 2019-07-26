|
|
DINKINS,
ELIZABETH LARUE
Elizabeth LaRue Dinkins, retired educator, coach, and therapist, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Vitas Hospice in Lecanto, FL. She was born November 9, 1933, the first born child of Chaplin Ambrose and Virginia Elizabeth (Byerly) Dinkins. She proudly served her country in the United States Navy. LaRue earned a Masters of Physical Education degree from the University of Florida in 1962. She was a certified teacher, and later became a certified massage therapist.
She was a teacher and coach at Lake Weir High School in 1955-56, the Duval County School System from 1957-77, did spiritual study in Asheville, NC from 1977-86, then began her massage therapy career in 1986. She contributed poetry to Mama Raga, Virago, Womonwrites, and Massage Journal. She served as a member of the City Planning commission of Dunnellon, and her memberships included NOW, ACLU, People for Ethical Treatment of Animals, Zero Population Growth, and Greenpeace.
She is survived by her brother, J. Lester Dinkins, Ocala; her sister, Mary Virginia Dinkins; and her best friend, Joy Rawls.
She was preceded in death by her parents, C.A. and Virginia Dinkins; and her brother, Chaplin 'Dink' Dinkins, III.
Condolences for the family can be left at
www.robertsofdunnellon.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from July 26 to July 27, 2019