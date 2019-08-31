|
|
DIXON,
MARY ELIZABETH 'DOLLY'
Mary Elizabeth 'Dolly' Dixon (nee Garrett) of Ocala, Florida passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019 at the age of 86. Dolly was born in Bath County, Kentucky on September 16, 1932 to Gilbert and Lillie Garrett. A graduate of Nicholas County High School, Dolly met her husband, Charles Thomas Dixon, Sr. in Carlisle, Kentucky. Charles and Dolly moved to Ocala, Florida in September 1964. Dolly was a homemaker, an employee of the Ocala Star Banner, and later, a realtor for Bill Rodgers Realty. She was a loyal fan of the University of Kentucky Wildcat basketball team and a lifelong member of the Disciples of Christ, First Christian Church. Most importantly though, she was a wonderful wife, mother, and Mamaw. She truly was the 'Wind Beneath our Wings!'
Dolly was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Charles Thomas Dixon, Sr.
She is survived by her daughter, Leanna Dixon, Ocala; sons, Tom (Wendy), Steve (Carolyn), and Neal (Peggy) Dixon, Ocala. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Megan, Taylor, Stephen, and Garrett Dixon, Ben, Danny, and Megan Grant, and BethAnne Cheeley. She had eight great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at First Christian Church on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at 1:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to First Christian Church, 1908 SE Ft. King Street, Ocala, FL, 34471 or Hospice of Marion County, PO Box 4860, Ocala, FL 34478-4860.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019