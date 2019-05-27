Home

DREGGORS,
WILLIAM HOWARD
William Howard Dreggors an honest and good hearted man died on May 10, 2019 from Cancer. A native Ocala Floridian who was a proud Army veteran. Howard enjoyed golfing, flying and his many animals. Also reining and team roping in which he won many competitions.
Howard was preceded in death by his parents.
Howard is survived by Lisa, his wife of 25 years, who loves him more than all the salt in the ocean. He is also survived by J.R. his son; Danielle, his daughter; six grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. He is also survived by brother John and sisters Paula and Cathy and many nieces and nephews.
We will be having a public Celebration of Life on June 9, 2019 at the Forest Community Center from 2-5 pm with Memoriam from 2:30 to 3pm. All are welcome.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 27 to May 28, 2019
