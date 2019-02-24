|
|
DUCHOSSOIS,
LEO F.
Leo F. Duchossois, 88, of
Dunnellon, FL passed away February 22, 2019.
Born in Philadelphia, PA Leo was a US Army Veteran of the Korean War, came to this area in 1998 from NC and was a
member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church. He was an avid golfer and also enjoyed
photography, traveling and gardening. In his earlier days he was a competitive Industrial League softball player.
He is survived by his loving wife, Charlotte; children, Georgeann Raskin (Phil) of West Orange, NJ, Brian DuChossois (Jo) of Thompson, OH, Frank Duchossois (Sue) of
Solon, OH and Earl Duchossois (Lyn) of Cleveland, OH; grandchildren, Andrew and Alex
Duchossois and Kathryn Raskin.
A Celebration of Leo's Life will be held at Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremations 11250 SW 93 rd Ct. Rd. Ocala (236-7813) on Tuesday, February 26th at 11AM. A Funeral Mass and interment at Florida National Cemetery will be held at later dates to be determined
.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019