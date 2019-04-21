|
ESSMAN,
HAROLD W. 'PA'
Harold W. Essmann - 'Pa', of Ocala and formerly of Clintonville, Wisconsin; born March 29, 1933 went home to be with the Lord on Sunday April 14, 2019 at his home with his beloved wife by his side.
He is survived by his wife Mary R. Essmann; son Mark Essmann; daughters, Debra Messina & Mary Molina; 6 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. He is further survived by his brother,
Howard Essmann, and many other extended family and friends. He is also sadly missed by his dog, Tinkerbell.
Memorial services will be held Wednesday April 24th, 2019 at 11:00am at Southwest Christian Church, 9045 SW 60th Ave, Ocala FL 34476.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019