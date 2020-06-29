GALVIN,
JOSEPH DANIEL 'DAN'
Joseph Daniel 'Dan' Galvin, 80, of Ocala, FL passed away on June 17, 2020. He was born on March 8, 1940 in Richmond, Indiana to Richard Daniel Galvin and Dorothy Lucille Kilgore. In 1979, Dan, his wife, and two children moved to Ocala to open a Pinch-A-Penny franchise which they owned and operated until 2017.
Dan is preceded in death by both his parents.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Charlene, of 50 plus years; his daughters, Debbie Galvin and Tricia Galvin; sisters, Kathleen Volonis (Tony), and Beth Rath (Mike).
He was a Veteran of the Army and a big football fan of the Florida Gators and Miami Dolphins. Dan enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, being outdoors, doing yard work and fishing.
A visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 PM on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. A Wake Service will be at 6:00 PM at Roberts Bruce Chapel West 6241 SW SR 200 Ocala, FL 34476. A Mass of the Christian Burial will be held at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church at 10:30 AM on Thursday, July 2, 2020. Interment will follow at Good Shepherd Memorial Gardens. Father Patrick Sheedy will officiate. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association in Dan's Memory.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.